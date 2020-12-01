Bees continue fine run with another win

Rotherham 0 Brentford 2 57' Forss 82' Toney (pen)

Ivan Toney and Marcus Forss were on target in the second half as Brentford stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

After a dull first half, Forss marked his first Championship start of the season by putting his side ahead after good work by Toney and Tarique Fosu.

Toney hit his 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot after substitute Sergi Canos was brought down by Millers substitute Mickel Miller, who was sent off for his second yellow card.

Rotherham frustrated Brentford with several niggly fouls and Miller was one of four players booked. However, the Bees saw out the game to go fourth in the table.

The first 45 minutes was forgettable – Ethan Pinnock headed Brentford’s only chance over the bar, while David Raya made the half’s only save shortly before the break from a Matt Crooks shot.

But the Bees stepped things up at the start of the second half and Forss had already a shot saved before he drilled home his fifth league goal of the season, after Toney knocked a deep Fosu cross back into his path.

Rotherham huffed and puffed but offered little up front, and the Bees made the game safe late on with a coolly-taken spot-kick by Toney.

There was still time for another B team player to make a first team debut in striker Aaron Pressley, to complete a good night all round for the Bees.

Brentford: Raya, Fosu, Henry, Jansson, Pinnock, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva (Marcondes 78), Mbeumo (Canos 74), Forss (Ghoddos 87), Toney (Pressley 87).







