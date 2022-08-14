Frank says Brentford fans were wrong to boo Eriksen

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says fans were wrong fans to boo Christian Eriksen during the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

The former Bees midfielder was booed whenever he touched the ball, following his decision to reject the offer of a new deal with the club and instead sign for United this summer.

Frank urged fans to applaud Eriksen ahead of the game and admits he was left disappointed by the reception he received.









“I understand fans and how they can react but personally, I think we as a club should show class, respect and integrity throughout every action we do. That’s what I try to do every single day,” he said.

“I think we need to remember that it was not every single fan who did it, I don’t know how many.

“It doesn’t have to be Christian. We’ve got Neal Maupay coming back, Ollie Watkins, any player coming back. It’s nothing special about Christian.

“I think we should, the first time they come back, applaud them when they say their name and then of course there is the banter where you can sing a little bit but the booing of a player, I think that’s not class.

“That’s not me. If fans want to do that, I will not say it’s fine, but I will never do it.”

Eriksen endured a miserable return to west London, giving the ball away inside his own box for international team-mate Mathias Jensen to slot home his side’s second of the game.

And Frank believes the comfortable win proved suggestions that Eriksen was responsible for keeping Brentford up last season are wide of the mark.

“I think there is no doubt that Christian is a top player and I think everyone would be happy if he was here, but he’s not here now,” Frank said.

“I’m just happy that we showed again that we are a good team. Everyone said that last year it was only because Christian Eriksen came to the club.

“He did a top job for us. We helped him and he helped us. But we are more than just one player.”







