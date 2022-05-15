Bees come from behind to beat nine-man Everton

Everton 2 Brentford 3 10' Calvert-Lewin 37' Coleman (OG) 45' Richarlison (pen) 62' Wissa 64' Henry

Rico Henry scored Brentford’s winner as they came from behind to beat relegation-thrreatened Everton, who played most of the match with 10 men and ended it with nine.

Frank Lampard’s side went ahead on 10 minutes when Anthony Gordon’s free-kick was diverted towards goal by Richarlison before taking a slight touch off Dominic Calvert-Lewin to beat Raya.

But the home side went down to 10 men when Ivan Toney got beyond Jarrad Branthwaite, who was adjudged to have brought down the striker as the last man.

The Bees then levelled matters when Yoane Wissa’s curled effort at goal from a tight angle was deflected beyond Jordan Pickford by Seamus Coleman.

Everton re-took the lead in added time of the first half when Mads Bech Sorensen – who was replaced at the break after a miserable first half – misjudged a header before bringing down Richarlison in the box, who converted from the spot to make it 2-1.

Soon after the break, Wissa met Christian Eriksen’s corner at the near post to flick it beyond Pickford to bring the score level once again.

And two minutes later the Bees took the lead when Christian Norgaard’s deep cross was headed in by Henry.

Everton were then reduced to nine men late on when substitute Salomon Rondon was given a straight red card for a high challenge on Henry.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer (Dasilva 59), Jansson, Sorensen (Janelt 45), Henry, Jensen, Eriksen, Norgaard, Wissa (Roerslev 75), Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Lossl, Canos, Jeanvier, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Stevens.







