Bees come from behind to beat Villa

Brentford 2 Aston Villa 1 16' Ings 42' Wissa 83' Roerslev

Mads Roerslev scored a late winner as Brentford came from behind to clinch victory.

The Bees started the game passively against a vibrant Aston Villa – and it was no surprise when they conceded a goal in the 16th minute.

Emiliano Buendia did very well to turn Christian Norgaard in midfield before supplying Danny Ings. The Villa forward then managed to evade the attention of Pontus Jansson before driving a low, left-footed shot across goal and into the corner of the net past home keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

However, Brentford managed to equalise against the run of play four minutes from half-time. Yoane Wissa picked up an assist from the right by Roerslev, before composing himself from 20 yards out to curl a delightful shot past Emiliano Martinez.

Thomas Frank’s side almost went in front on 74 minutes, when Frank Onyeka’s low effort was turned against the post and to safety by Martinez.

Nevertheless, the Bees kept up the pressure – and defender Roerslev netted in the 83rd minute to claim all three points.

With Villa failing to clear the danger inside their penalty area, the Dane, from an angle, managed to fire past the exposed Martinez at the second attempt.

Brentford: Fernandez, Bech Sorensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos (Ghoddos 53), Onyeka (Yanelt 79), Norgaard, Jensen (Baptiste 60), Roerslev, Toney, Wissa









