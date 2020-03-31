Brentford players have agreed to defer a portion of their wages until football is back up and running.

A group of senior players took the lead in the move, deciding to temporarily forego up to half of their pay in order to help the club stay financially stable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rest of the squad then agreed to follow suit.





It comes as the Bees make long-term plans to keep paying running costs and make sure the club’s future is secure during a period in which income has been drastically reduced.

The club are making contingency plans to go as long as 12 months or more without matches, although the English Football League hope the Championship season will resume some time this summer.

Matches have been halted until 30 April because of the coronavirus crisis and that suspension is expected to extended.







