Bees looking to complete left-back deal

Brentford are looking to complete the signing of left-back Francisco Moura from Portuguese club Braga.

The 22-year-old has been on the Bees’ radar for some time but he missed most of last season after suffering a long-term knee injury in November 2020.

Reports in Portugal have previously linked Moura with a potential move to Barcelona.







Brentford are looking to bring him to the Premier League now he is fit again and talks have been held with Braga about a possible deal.

Boss Thomas Frank is keen for the Bees to bring in a left-sided player as they have been heavily reliant on Rico Henry.









