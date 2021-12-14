Brentford’s game against United off because of Covid

Brentford’s home match against Manchester United has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

The Premier League says the decision to call off Tuesday’s game was made “following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances” of the outbreak.

United have shut down operations at their Carrington training ground in an attempt minimise infections.

Forty-two Premier League players and staff have tested positive for the virus this week.







