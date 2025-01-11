Frank rues ‘massively missed opportunity’ after Brentford’s cup exit

Thomas Frank admitted Brentford were guilty of “a massively missed opportunity” to progress in the FA Cup after they were knocked out by Championship strugglers Plymouth.

Morgan Whittaker’s late goal gave the Pilgrims a 1-0 victory and a place in the fourth round.

“Congratulations to Plymouth – they scored a really good goal and it was well deserved,” said Bees boss Frank.

“It is a massively missed opportunity. Of course we are disappointed. We didn’t create anything, basically.

“I think Plymouth defended with their lives and played well. We didn’t have the right quality. Even with quality players in attack we couldn’t create anything.

“If you drop 10% at this level, even against a team at the bottom of the Championship, it becomes difficult.”

Frank welcomed back Rico Henry to the side after a long lay-off for the left-back.

Frank said: “Of course it was nice to for him to play again, and he played aggressively.

“That was the most disappointing thing, not to give him a win for coming back after 15 months out.”







