Dasilva equaliser a ‘fairytale’, says Bees boss Frank

Thomas Frank described Josh Dasilva’s late equaliser for Brentford in the 2-2 draw at Leicester as a “fairytale”.

Dasilva, who has fought his way back from a long-term injury, fired home with four minutes remaining to earn a point for the Bees, who had been two down.

Boss Frank said: “It’s a fairytale with Josh Dasilva scoring after 18 months out.







“After the game in the dressing room I was thinking about what to say about Josh. I’ve worked with him for years and he is a fantastic person. Producing that top moment was a very emotional moment.”

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for the visitors after Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had scored for Leicester.

And Dasilva, on as a substitute, brilliantly curled a left-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

“It was a well deserved point. We were on top of the game at the end,” Frank said.

“Every time you are two goals down and come back it’s a massive moment. That mentality to come back like that is very hard to achieve.”

See also: Brentford come back from two down to draw at Leicester







