Brentford come back from two down to draw at Leicester

Leicester 2 Brentford 2 33' Castagne 46' Dewsbury-Hall 62' Toney 86' Dasilva

Josh Dasilva scored a cracking late equaliser as Brentford came back from two down to earn a point in a dramatic start to their season.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for the Bees after Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored for Leicester.

And Dasilva, on as a substitute, brilliantly curled a left-footed strike into the far corner of the net with four minutes left.

It completed a superb recovery by Thomas Frank’s side, who were on the back foot for much of the first half.

Castagne headed home James Maddison’s corner and the Foxes almost doubled their lead shortly before half-time when Youri Tielemans’s low shot hit the post.

Leicester did score again just 25 seconds into the second half courtesy of Dewsbury-Hall’s superb long-distance effort, which went in off the post.

Brentford were struggling badly but Toney’s goal out of nothing brought them back into the game just after the hour mark.

Toney collected Rico Henry’s cross and took a touch before firing home.

After Leicester hit the post again, this time when Wesley Fofana headed Maddison’s free-kick against the woodwork, Toney missed a great chance to equalise when he headed Bryan Mbeumo’s cross wide of the target.

But the visitors’ persistence was rewarded when Dasilva brought them level in emphatic fashion.

Brentford: Raya; Hickey (Sorensen 84), Jansson, Mee (Dasilva 59), Henry; Norgaard (Baptiste 72), Jensen (Lewis-Pottter 59), Janelt; Wissa (Dervisoglu

84), Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Onyeka, Roerslev, Stevens.







