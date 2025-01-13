Contract talks ongoing with Brentford star Norgaard

Thomas Frank has confirmed that contract talks between Brentford and Christian Norgaard are ongoing.

The midfielder’s current deal expires this summer.

Bees head coach Frank said: “We are in dialogue with Christian.

“Christian is happy here and we’re happy with him, so let’s see.”

Frank also insisted that Kevin Schade is happy at Brentford and the club have no intention of selling.

The German forward, 23, has recently been linked with Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m not interested in selling anyone in this transfer window,” said Frank.







