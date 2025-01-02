Carvalho unlikely to return for Brentford against Saints

Fabio Carvalho is likely to remain sidelined for Brentford’s game at Southampton on Saturday.

Carvalho missed the defeat against Arsenal because of a groin problem.

The injury is not regarded as serious but he is not expected to be available for the trip to the south coast.

“Fabio has a minor groin injury and is unlikely to be involved against Southampton,” boss Thomas Frank confirmed.

Brentford have been plagued by injuries to key players this season.

Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Igor Thiago, Gustavo Nunes, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Josh Dasilva are currently out of action.

“The medical staff are working very, very hard, doing everything they can to get people to return as quickly as possible,” said Frank.

On a brighter note for the Bees, Sepp van den Berg, Mathias Jensen and keeper Mark Flekken recovered from injuries to feature against Arsenal and will be in the squad this weekend.







