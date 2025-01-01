Arsenal come from behind to beat Brentford

Brentford 1 Arsenal 3 13' Mbeumo 29' Jesus 50' Merino 53' Martinelli

Brentford started the new year by giving up a lead to lose against title-chasing Arsenal.

The Bees went ahead in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo but were pegged back before the interval by Gabriel Jesus before Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli struck in the second period.

It was only the second home defeat Thomas Frank’s side have suffered this season, but they are now five games without a win across all competitions.

Brentford took the lead after 12 minutes, as Mikkel Damsgaard won possession and released Mbeumo before the forward drove towards goal and beat David Raya at his near post with a low shot.

Former Bee Raya almost gifted Brentford a second goal midway through the first half, but he recovered quickly enough to claw away a Keane Lewis-Potter shot that the goalkeeper had allowed to squirm through his hands.

That saved looked all the more important a few minutes later. Arsenal drew level when Jesus reacted quickest to head in after Mark Flekken had saved a Thomas Partey effort.

The visitors took control in the second half, and they went ahead when Merino reacted quickest to a rebound in the penalty area after Brentford had failed to clear a corner.

And Martinelli sealed the win just three minutes later. The Brazilian found the net from inside the penalty area after Nathan Collins headed the ball into his path.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg (Ji-Soo 75), Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard (Maghome 75), Norgaard (Jensen 75), Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Wissa (Schade 75), Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Meghoma, Arthur, Konak, Yogane







