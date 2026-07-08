Brentford’s Donovan joins Sheffield United on loan

Brentford’s Romelle Donovan has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old winger moving to Bramall Lane follows a season where he made nine senior appearances for Brentford after arriving from Birmingham City last summer.

Speaking to his club’s website, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “He’s an exciting player with a bright future and we’re delighted to have been entrusted with the next stage of his development.”

Meanwhile, Brentford are set to sign former England striker Callum Wilson.