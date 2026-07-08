Brentford set to sign striker Wilson

Brentford are set to sign former England striker Callum Wilson on an initial 12-month contract.

The 34-year-old forward is a free agent after leaving West Ham following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Wilson is being brought in to provide competition for Brazil international striker Igor Thiago.

The club are adamant that Thiago is not for sale at any price, despite recent reports claiming that offers of up to £90m could tempt the Bees into a sale.

Wilson, who has played for England nine times, has also had spells Newcastle and Bournemouth.

He has agreed a contract and his move is expected to be confirmed shortly.