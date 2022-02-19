Brentford’s bad run continues with defeat at Arsenal

Arsenal 2 Brentford 1 48' Smith Rowe 79' Saka 90' Norgaard

Brentford’s slump continued with a defeat at the Emirates Stadium in what was a thoroughly one-sided London derby.

Second-half goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Bukaya Saka were sufficient to earn Arsenal all three points despite a late reply by Christian Norgaard – but the scoreline was unrepresentative of the hosts’ complete control.

The Bees – who arrived in north London having lost six out of their last seven games – were under intense first half pressure, and home forward Alexandre Lacazette had a 13th-minute goal disallowed for offside.

Thomas Frank’s side were brave defensively across the opening period but notably lacklustre up front. Such was Arsenal’s territorial dominance, Brentford failed to create any genuine opportunities.

The Bees’ impressive resistance was undone just two minutes after the restart. Cutting in from the left, Gunners’ midfielder Smith-Rowe picked up a raking pass from Lacazette, before easing beyond Kristoffer Ajer to curve a precise shot into the far corner of the net.

Arsenal ended the contest in the 79th minute. Saka ran on to a through ball by Thomas Partey, evaded the desperate lunge of Ethan Pinnock to subsequently fire a fierce left foot shot beyond Brentford keeper David Raya.

Norgaard managed to poke home a surprise, late consolation from close range, and the Bees remain 14th in the Premier League.

Their next two games, against relegation-threatened Newcastle United and Norwich City, are now increasingly crucial to stabilise their campaign.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos (Ghoddos 83), Norgaard, Jensen (Janelt 44), Dasilva (Baptiste 67), Wissa, Mbeumo.







