Brentford will stick by strategy, says CEO Varney

Brentford chief executive Jon Varney insists the club won’t be swayed from their long-term strategy even if it means one day dropping out of the Premier League.

The Bees have more than held their own since being promoted in 2021 and despite boasting one of the lowest incomes, were the only club to do the double over treble-winners Manchester City last season.

Since beating Swansea in the play-off final at Wembley two-and-a-half years ago to reach the top-flight for the first time since 1947, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all lost at the Gtech Stadium.

The club’s last three visits to Stamford Bridge have also resulted in victory for Thomas Frank’s side over Chelsea.

But with billions of pounds coming in to the Premier League from overseas investors the challenge of staying competitive is becoming increasingly difficult.

This week saw the Premier League narrowly lose a vote to ban teams such as Newcastle from acquiring players from sister clubs during the January transfer window.

That decision came less than a week after Everton were docked 10 points for breaching FFP regulations.

But Varney, speaking at the launch of a plaque to mark the spot marking Brentford’s formation in 1889 on the site of the former Oxford and Cambridge Hotel underneath Kew Bridge, said fiscal responsibility will remain core to the club’s long-term success.

“It’s the most competitive league in the world and you are up against sovereign wealth funds, private equity and some incredibly well established football clubs that have been established for many years at the top level,” Varney said.

“These clubs are generating huge amounts of income which they can plough back in to the playing department.

“I keep going back to the point that we have a plan and we have to be ruthless in the execution of that plan and mustn’t get too distracted by all the noise that is the Premier League.

“We have to be very confident in the strategies we have in place. If we woke up every morning worrying about everyone else we wouldn’t get out of bed.”

Brentford were one of the 13 clubs that voted in favour of the Premier League proposal but with 14 needed for it to pass the motion failed on Tuesday.

“You’ve got a very broad spectrum of clubs in the Premier League and there is a clear voting mechanism in place and it didn’t get through,” Varney said.

“There is no point in fretting about it, you just have to remain focused on what your message is.”

Many clubs once viewed as well-run Premier League clubs such as Charlton, Swansea and Southampton have struggled since dropping out of the Premier League after veering away from what brought them success, but Varney insists Brentford won’t fall into that trap.

“I don’t think it is that difficult to stay (financially) disciplined,” he said.

“Clubs in the Premier League have a completely different operating model to us and are generating three to four times the income we are generating and therefore have more clout than we do.

“We have to manage our football club in a sustainable way but everything the club is generating (owner) Matthew Benham is ploughing back into the club.”

Mayor of Hounslow Afzaal Kiani and Brentford Chair Cliff Crown unveiled the plaque on Wednesday following an event to celebrate the club’s history at the Gtech Stadium.

“It’s amazing, we don’t do enough of these types of days,” Varney said.

“It’s good to celebrate where we have come from and enjoy where we are at the moment and look forward to a strong foundation in the future.”







