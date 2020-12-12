Brentford up to sixth after crushing Forest

Forest 1 Brentford 3 15' Dalsgaard 83' Dasilva 88' Toney 90' Worrall

Ivan Toney scored his 15th goal of the season and Henrik Dalsgaard and Josh Dasilva were also on target, as Brentford moved back into the play-off places, and extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Dalsgaard headed home a Mathias Jensen corner in a dominant first-half performance and despite a second-half Forest fightback, Dasilva curled home the second after a pass by fellow replacement Sergi Canos.

Toney slid home the third from Vitaly Janelt’s pass, before in injury-time Joe Worrall headed a late consolation and then Anthony Knockaert, who earlier had a goal disallowed, was sent off for a second yellow card.

Vitaly Janelt was outstanding for the Bees, who could have scored more.

Once Dalsgaard had given Brentford the lead – as so often happens against teams lower down in the table, their confidence rose and they started to dominate.

The right-back’s goal – a glancing header from Jensen’s left-wing corner – was identical to Toney’s at Barnsley last month.

Mbeumo then had a fierce shot turned away by Brice Samba before Toney tried his luck from fully 45 yards, and then came agonisingly close with a spectacular scissor kick from just inside the area which flew just over the bar.

Forest made a double substitution at the break and made a lively start to the second half. They thought they had equalised on the hour mark when one of the replacements – Knockaert – swept home Cyrus Christie’s right-wing cross but it was ruled out for offside.

Lyle Taylor then had a penalty appeal turned down after a challenge by Mads Bech Sorensen before a dramatic end to the match.

Two Brentford subs combined as Sergi Canos set up Josh Dasilva to curl home a trademark left-foot shot for his second Championship goal of the season to make it 2-0, before the unmarked Toney slid home the third from Janelt’s pass.

Worrall headed one back from Forest – to deny the Bees five consecutive clean sheets on the road – and then Knockeart received a red card for his second booking, awarded for diving in the penalty area.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Sorensen, Pinnock, Janelt, Marcondes (Haygarth 89), Jensen (Dasilva 67), Fosu (Canos 67), Mbeumo (Ghoddos 86), Toney (Pressley 89).

See also: Frank hails Janelt after superb Brentford victory







