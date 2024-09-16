Brentford star Wissa faces lengthy spell out

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa faces “a couple of months” on the sidelines with an ankle injury, according to boss Thomas Frank.

Wissa was taken off during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City following a crunching challenge from former Chelsea man Mateo Kovacic.

He had scored after 23 seconds to put the Bees ahead at the Etihad Stadium, where Erling Haaland then scored twice to give City the points.

His absence will be a blow for the Bees, especially with Ivan Toney having recently left the club and summer signing Igor Thiago out with a knee injury.

“Wissa is not good news. It looks like an injury that will be a couple of months,” said Frank.

“It’s very frustrating. It will leave a hole but I will find a solution and other players will step up”

Brentford will host Leyton Orient in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.







