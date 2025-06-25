Brentford star Norgaard looks set to complete move to Arsenal

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is on course to join Arsenal.

The two clubs have been in discussions about a deal for the 31-year-old Dane and an agreement appears to be close.

Arsenal have targeted him as a replacement for the out-of-contract Thomas Partey, who looks set to move on after rejecting a new deal.

Norgaard has been a key player for Brentford since being signed from Fiorentina six years ago.

He starred in their promotion to the Premier League and has since been influential in helping them become established in the top flight.

But with head coach Thomas Frank having recently left for Tottenham, it looks as though another pivotal Bees figure is heading to north London.