Brentford have completed the loan signing of Manchester United youngster Max Hygarth.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has been with United since he was nine, will play for Brentford’s B team until January.







Hygarth has made one appearance for United’s under-23 side and featured in the recent 6-0 EFL Trophy win over Salford City.

Meanwhile, Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard could be out for up to eight weeks.