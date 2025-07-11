Brentford set to sign England midfielder Henderson

Brentford are set to sign England midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Henderson, 35, is a free agent after leaving Dutch club Ajax, who agreed to end his contract early.

He spent 12 years at Liverpool, winning the Premier League – the club’s first league title in 30 years – Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups.

After controversially leaving Anfield to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, he left after just six months and joined Ajax in January 2024.

Henderson has played 84 times for England and a number of clubs were interested in snapping him up this summer.

But he has agreed terms with Brentford and his move to expected to be rubber-stamped shortly.

He will arrive as a replacement for Christian Norgaard, who on Thursday completed a move to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have made another approach for Bees forward Yoane Wissa.