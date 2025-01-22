Brentford set to complete signing of Kayode
Brentford are set to complete the signing of Michael Kayode from Fiorentina.
A deal has been agreed for the right-back, 20, to move to west London on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.
He is expected to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours.
Kayode played for Italy at Under-21 level and was on Juventus’ books as a teenager.
His arrival could pave the way for Mads Roerslev to leave Brentford – he is wanted by German club Wolfsburg.