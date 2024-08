Brentford are set to complete the signing of Sweden international Jens Cajuste.

The midfielder, who recently turned 25, is being brought in from Italian club Napoli on a season-long loan ahead of an expected £10m permanent move to west London.

He joined Napoli from French side Reims last year, having previously been at FC Midtjylland.

