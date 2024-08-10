Brentford agree deal to sign Carvalho from Liverpool

Brentford have agreed a deal to bring former Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho back to west London from Liverpool.

The Bees are set to pay £27m for the Portuguese 21-year-old, who left Fulham to move to Anfield for £5m in 2022.







He has since been unable to establish himself at the Merseyside club, who have opted to let him go – despite him impressing in their recent pre-season games.

Assuming the transfer goes through, Fulham will receive 20% of the profit made by Liverpool from his move to Brentford.

Southampton have been trying to sign him but Brentford have had an offer accepted and look set to snap him up

Last season, Carvalho spent time on loan at German club RB Leipzig and Hull City in the Championship, where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances.







