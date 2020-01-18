Frank admits Brentford’s star men had an off-day

Huddersfield 0 Brentford 0

Brentford had the better of a cagey match but were forced to settle for a point.

The Bees created more chances throughout with Said Benrahma twice denied by Kamil Grabara and Josh Dasilva also going close.

But Huddersfield, whose main but only occasional threat came through Emile Smith Rowe, defended impressively to avoid a third consecutive defeat and prevent the visitors from earning a win that would have taken them up to third in the Championship table.

It was a rare off-day for Brentford’s so-called BMW frontline of Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and top scorer Ollie Watkins.

Boss Thomas Frank admitted: “On the day our famous ‘BMW’ was not the tuned version – definitely not. None of the three were.

“Too many of my players didn’t play simply enough, didn’t run enough and that final pass was not there.

