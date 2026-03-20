Brentford hoping Damsgaard will be fit for Leeds game

Keith Andrews says he will give Mikkel Damsgaard “every chance” to be passed fit for Brentford’s match at Leeds.

The Danish midfielder is a doubt for Saturday evening’s game after going off during the second half of the 2-2 draw with Wolves on Monday.

Damsgaard took part in training ahead of the trip north and head coach Andrews hopes to involve him at Elland Road.

Andrews said on Friday afternoon: “Dams was on the grass today, which is obviously positive, so we’ll give him every chance to see if he can play.”

Brentford are chasing a European spot and being without Damsgaard would be a blow, particularly as their midfield options have already been reduced by Vitaly Janelt being among the players currently sidelined.

“We’ve picked up a few (injuries), which has stretched us,” Andrews admitted.

“Vitaly was playing a huge part in how we were playing, with the experience that he has, the nous, and the trust of his team-mates – which was why I was so keen to get Vitaly to stay at the club – so there’s no doubt we miss him.”