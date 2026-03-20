Brentford boss Andrews predicts ‘all-action’ clash with Leeds

Keith Andrews says Brentford can head to Leeds feeling confident of their chances in what he believes will be an “all-action” game.

Andrews’ side are seventh in the Premier League table and chasing a European spot.

A win at Elland Road would be a massive boost for the Bees, who have made a mockery of pre-season predictions that they might struggle.

The head coach said: “The group are in a good place. There’ll be a quiet, calm confidence about how we approach the game.

“I think it’ll be all-action. The way the two teams play, it’ll be intense. It’ll be a physical game, for sure, and there are some really talented players in both teams.

“Leeds are well coached – Daniel (Farke) has done a great job there – and they’re a very effective team.”

Andrews says playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard will be given “every chance” to be passed fit for the game, having picked up a knock against Wolves on Monday.