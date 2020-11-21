Brentford held to frustrating draw at Wycombe

Wycombe 0 Brentford 0

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney were frustrated by Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop as Brentford were held to their second successive goalless draw.

Mbeumo was twice denied by Allsop in the first half before the keeper saved an effort from Toney, while Mbeumo had another effort blocked by the keeper after the break.







However, Wycombe finished strongly and the Bees were indebted to David Raya for a brilliant save from Daryl Horgan to preserve the point.

The point stretches Brentford’s unbeaten run to five games, four of them draws, and leaves them 11th in the table.

The Bees’ best moment came in the 28th minute, when Josh Dasilva crossed from the left and Mbeumo’s powerful low shot was tipped on to the post by Allsop.

Allsop also saved another Mbeumo shot and then an effort from Toney before making a more routine save from a Mbeumo header early in the second half.

Wycombe had the odd threat early on with a curling shot from Curtis Thompson testing David Raya, but after Brentford started making substitutions, the hosts started to dominate.

They piled on the pressure and so nearly snatched all three points when Horgan’s shot brought the best out of Raya.

There was a fracas on the pitch straight after the final whistle with Toney being dragged away by Henrik Dalsgaard, and Thomas Frank having words with referee Lee Mason, before the official disappeared down the tunnel.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Jansson, Sorensen, Jensen, Dasilva, Ghoddos (Forss 61), Canos (Fosu 75), Mbeumo (Janelt 83), Toney.







