Brentford held to a draw by Terriers



Huddersfield 0 Brentford 0

Brentford had the better of a cagey match but were forced to settle for a point.

The Bees created more chances throughout with Said Benrahma twice denied by Kamil Grabara and Josh Dasilva also going close.

But Huddersfield, whose main but only occasional threat came through Emile Smith Rowe, defended impressively to avoid a third consecutive defeat and prevent the visitors from earning a win that would have taken them up to third in the Championship table.







