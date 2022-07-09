Brentford complete signing of Hickey

Brentford have confirmed the signing of full-back Aaron Hickey on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee from Italian side Bologna, where he has spent the past two seasons.

Hickey is capable of playing on both flanks and scored five times in Serie A last season.

“I am very pleased that we have managed to sign Aaron. What he has already achieved in his career is very impressive,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

“We think that Aaron is a player with great potential, who already has an impressive number of games at a good level under his belt.

“Aaron is a rare thing in modern football in that he is equally good with both feet. He is technically very sound and is good when he has the ball in tight areas.

“He is an attacking full-back that has good creativity, he is a great crosser of the ball, and scored goals in Serie A last year.”







