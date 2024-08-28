Brentford complete signing of Brazilian winger Nunes

Brentford have completed the signing of Brazilian winger Gustavo Nunes from Gremio for a fee in excess of £10m.

The highly-rated 18-year-old had been pursued by a number of other clubs.

He has signed a six-year contract with the option of an additional two years.

“We have fought with other clubs [to sign him],” said Bees head coach Thomas Frank.

“He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing. He is direct and he can create.”

Nunes is the second Brazilian signed by Brentford this summer, with striker Igo Thiago having been bought for a club-record £30m.

Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg have also been brought in, both from Liverpool for a total of more than £50m.







