Brentford complete permanent signing of Donovan

Brentford have completed the permanent signing of Romelle Donovan from Birmingham City.

The midfielder, 18, moved on a loan deal in February and he has now signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

He was signed to initially play for Brentford’s B team – and scored 11 goals in 15 appearances for them last season.

Bees director of football Phil Giles said: “When Romelle arrived on loan in January, we knew he was a talented player with potential, but it’s fair to say that in his time with us he’s exceeded our expectations.

“His performances for the B team have been outstanding and he has shown himself to have a desire to work hard in training.

“He has earned his place in our first-team squad for next season.”