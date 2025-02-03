Brentford bring in youngster Donovan from Birmingham

Brentford have signed teenage forward Romelle Donovan on loan from Birmingham City for the rest of the season.

The deal includes an option for the Bees to buy Donovan, 18, this summer.

He is an England Under-18 international and has made 10 first-team appearances for Birmingham, with eight of them coming as a substitute.

He was on loan at Burton Albion earlier this season before being recalled by the West Midlands club.

He has joined Brentford’s B-team squad in Portugal, where they are playing in the Atlantic Cup.

B team boss Neil MacFarlane said: “We look forward to working with Romelle in the months that remain of this season.

“We have a lot of exciting games to be played between now and the end of the season; Romelle will definitely add to our attacking options within the group.

“He is a player who has really good technical abilities aligned to our attacking style of play and he comes into a team that has been performing so well this season.

“We believe he can add goals and assists to further enhance the current group.”







