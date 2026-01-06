Brentford boss ‘very hopeful’ Janelt will sign new deal

Keith Andrews says he is “very hopeful” that Vitaly Janelt will sign a new deal to stay at Brentford.

The midfielder, 27, is in the final year of his contract but head coach Andrews is keen to keep him and talks are continuing.

“The ball is in any player’s court when their contract is running out,” said Andrews.

“I think and I hope Vitaly knows what I think of him as a player and a person, and how much I value his role at this club.

“I’m very hopeful Vitaly will be here next season. I see him being a big player for us.”

Meanwhile, Andrews has played down Brentford’s chances of securing a European place but is well pleased with their season so far.