Andrews plays down push for Europe but hails Brentford’s progress

Keith Andrews has played down Brentford’s chances of securing a European place but is well pleased with their season so far.

The Bees are unbeaten in five matches – a run which has included three wins and lifted them to seventh in the Premier League table, just four points away from the top four.

“I think the league will tell you that the points between seventh and I think it’s 14th, are very, very little – three points – so we just focus on the next game,” said Andews.

“I don’t tend to look too much further. I think it would be disrespectful to the league and what is a very, very demanding league.”

Brentford were widely tipped to struggle after boss Thomas Frank left for Tottenham during the summer and was replaced by Andrews, and key players Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard also moved on.

They endured a rocky start to the season and in August lost away to newly-promoted Sunderland, who they will face again on Wednesday evening, but have been rejuvenated since that defeat.

“Hugely from that game. From those early few games I think the team has taken big steps forward,” Andrews declared.

“There was a little bit of skepticism, maybe understandably. We just got on with our business and I think taking the main strides and the right direction.

“You have to accept at times it’s not always going to be the way you want it to be. But to be sat here and seventh in the league – again, a condensed league and we’re not taking that for granted for sure – we’re pretty content with it.”

Meanwhile, Andrews says he is “very hopeful” that Vitaly Janelt will sign a new contract