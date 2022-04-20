Brentford boss Frank keen to keep star players

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is keen to keep his star players amid reports linking them with moves.

Striker Ivan Toney continues to be touted for a possible big-money transfer, with his former club Newcastle now said to be among those interested.

It follows an excellent run of form for the Bees which has essentially guaranteed another season of Premier League football.







And Frank hopes this summer will see the club keep hold of their key players while also strengthening the squad with further additions.

“I think like we’ve done every year I’ve been here, we will try to improve the team,” he said.

“The first couple of years was very difficult because we didn’t have that much money to spend. We had to sell players and that’s actually been the process throughout.

“Even the season we went up, we sold players for around £60m and we invested some of it in other players.

“Hopefully with the money for staying in the Premier League, I think we will do what we’ve done before and try to improve the team a bit next year as well.

“I think every club in the world except eight clubs are selling clubs. I will not say that we are not, but if you ask me I don’t want to sell anyone.”

The future of Christian Eriksen – whose short-term contract with the club expires this summer – has also been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks.

Brentford are hopeful of extending his stay in west London and boss Frank has stated that there are “some options” for him to remain at the club beyond this summer.







