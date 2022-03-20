Frank hopeful Brentford will keep Eriksen

Thomas Frank believes it is “100% realistic” for Brentford to keep hold of Christian Eriksen beyond the end of this season.

Eriksen has started the past two games for the Bees after joining on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January and notched his first assist for the club in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burnley.

Frank says there are “some options” to potentially extend his stay after his initial deal comes to an end and is hopeful that Eriksen will remain in west London for a longer period of time.







“He’s here until the end of the season and then there are some options afterwards but that will be decided at the end of the season,” Frank said.

“I think that’s a discussion between Christian and the club. Of course if you ask me, I hope that he will stay for a longer time.

“I’m convinced and sure that he’s happy with life right now. He’s come to a club with a very good environment and good atmosphere and I’m sure that he likes that a lot and he knows a lot of people here.

“I think it’s realistic to keep him, 100%, but I am also aware that there are bigger clubs out there that could potentially be interested.

“I think it’s probably down to a lot of factors but I hope that he likes the project and he wants to stay.

“I’m just enjoying having him here. I don’t think it’s the time to focus too much on what’s going to happen at the end of the season.”







