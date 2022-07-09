Brentford begin pre-season with win against Boreham Wood

Brentford got their pre-season off to a winning start by beating Boreham Wood 2-0.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the Bees an early lead from the penalty spot after Rico Henry was brought down inside the box by Will Evans.

Boreham Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore then produced a superb save to prevent Halil Dervisoglu from doubling his side’s lead.

Shortly after the restart, which saw the Bees make 11 changes, Nathan Young-Coombes saw his low effort tipped onto the post before Ivan Toney squared the ball to Shandon Baptiste on the follow-up who somehow shot wide from a few yards out.

Josh Dasilva then added a second late on when his powerful strike took a deflection before crossing the line.

Brentford first-half 11 (4-3-3): Cox, Stevens, Jansson, Racic, Henry, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Trevitt, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Wissa

Brentford second-half 11 (4-3-3): Balcombe, Roerslev, Oyegoke, Sorensen, Thompson, Maghoma, Baptiste, Dasilva, Young-Coombes, Toney, Canos

See also: Brentford defender Ajer set to miss start of season







