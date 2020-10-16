Brentford and West Ham agree pre-deadline deal for Benrahma

Brentford and West Ham have agreed a loan deal for Said Benrahma.

The two clubs recently agreed a transfer for the Algerian winger, who was expected to sign a five-year contract.







However, the deal stalled because of issues with Benrahma’s medical and the clubs have now settled on a loan with an obligation to buy.

The clubs are waiting for confirmation that the move went through before the 5pm transfer deadline.

Crystal Palace have also held talks with Brentford about Benrahma, who has been a revelation since being signed from Nice in 2018.

