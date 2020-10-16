Brentford and West Ham agree pre-deadline deal for Benrahma
Brentford and West Ham have agreed a loan deal for Said Benrahma.
The two clubs recently agreed a transfer for the Algerian winger, who was expected to sign a five-year contract.
However, the deal stalled because of issues with Benrahma’s medical and the clubs have now settled on a loan with an obligation to buy.
The clubs are waiting for confirmation that the move went through before the 5pm transfer deadline.
Crystal Palace have also held talks with Brentford about Benrahma, who has been a revelation since being signed from Nice in 2018.
BeesInTheLastMinute
16/10/2020 @ 9:09 pm
Total crooks. Bid for him, promised the money, then delayed the medical until there was little chance of a counter offer from anywhere and pull this stunt knowing that both player and club are committed . If there was an issue, why sign him on loan with an obligation to buy? Hope Bees have read the contract small print and have engaged their lawyers. Did the same turning Hogan and Jota’s head before pulling out of a deal. Arthur Daley has nothing on this lot
Red Army
16/10/2020 @ 8:23 pm
never trust Sullivan & Gold
Want something for nothing
johnhogan
16/10/2020 @ 6:33 pm
If it is ”a loan with an obligation to buy ” as you say, then why did you add ”It would pave the way for Benrahma to eventually join the Hammers on a permanent basis if he impresses.” If it is an obligation to buy, West Ham will have to buy regardless whether he impresses or not.