Benrahma’s permanent move to West Ham confirmed

Saïd Benrahma’s permanent move to West Ham from Brentford has been formally completed.

The Algerian winger, 25, left Brentford on a loan deal in October with an agreement to make the move permanent for around £20m.







Benrahma has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the east London club.

He spent two years with the Bees and was a revelation after his arrival from Nice, attracting the interest of several Premier League clubs before the Hammers eventually snapped him up.







