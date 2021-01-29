Benrahma’s permanent move to West Ham confirmed
Saïd Benrahma’s permanent move to West Ham from Brentford has been formally completed.
The Algerian winger, 25, left Brentford on a loan deal in October with an agreement to make the move permanent for around £20m.
Benrahma has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the east London club.
He spent two years with the Bees and was a revelation after his arrival from Nice, attracting the interest of several Premier League clubs before the Hammers eventually snapped him up.