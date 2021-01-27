Bees denied win by controversial Swansea goal

Swansea 1 Brentford 1 74' Fosu 78' Hourihane

Brentford had to settle for a point at 10-man Swansea after conceding a controversial equaliser, despite totally dominating their promotion rivals.

After having several chances, the Bees finally went ahead when substitute Tarique Fosu scored with a clever downward header from close range, after Henrik Dalsgaard’s right-wing cross.

But the lead only lasted four minutes as Conor Hourihane’s deep free-kick flew through David Raya’s arms with Brentford furiously claiming their goalkeeper had been fouled in the process.

Four minutes before Fosu’s goal, a tough-tackling Swansea side had been reduced to 10 men when Kyle Naughton collected his second booking, for a foul on Sergi Canos.

The first half was almost identical to last month’s game at Watford, where the Bees dominated but failed to score.

Rico Henry drove just wide of the far post after a brilliant 60-yard pass by Ethan Pinnock, while Bryan Mbeumo headed over and then came close again.

The second half followed a similar pattern as Ivan Toney twice headed over either side of a great chance for Josh Dasilva, who was brilliantly set free in the area by Mathias Jensen, only for Freddie Woodman to save his shot. The goalkeeper later denied Jensen and Vitaly Janelt.

The Bees would probably have taken a point before the match – and have stretched their unbeaten run to 17 games – but with a shot count of 21-2 in their favour, will ultimately be disappointed to only come away with a point.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry, Sorensen, Pinnock, Janelt (Ghoddos 86), Dasilva, Jensen, Canos (Forss 77), Mbeumo (Fosu 56), Toney.







