Bees won’t be affected by hype, says Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says his players won’t be distracted by hype being lavished upon the club.

The Bees can go top of the Championship with victory over Reading on Wednesday and have been installed as favourites for the title by bookmakers following a 20-match unbeaten league run.







Frank’s side have managed to put last year’s implosion in the final weeks of the season to miss out on promotion behind them in impressive fashion, and with 19 matches of the season remaining look well placed to end their 74-year absence from the top-flight of the English game.

With Ivan Toney becoming the third different striker in as many seasons to break the 20-goal barrier, Brentford have been hailed by many as the best-run club in the country.

But Frank said the agony of losing their last two matches of the season to squander automatic promotion last year, then being beaten in the play-offs – for a record ninth time – by traditional old rivals Fulham, has stamped out any signs of complacency or lack of focus from his squad.

“The big thing I see when I watch games back is that I never not see them sprint back or work hard,” Frank said.

“If I did, it would be a problem and I would address it in front of everyone.

“If any players drop their standards even from being on time, working hard in the gym or on the training ground I would address it.

“But I don’t see that. I see a rare moment of being in flow.

“They are enjoying what they are doing, are confident and looking forward to the next challenge.

“It is quite remarkable and every single day you worry about if they are going to lose it.

“But then you say to yourself: ‘why should we lose it?’ but that is because they are doing the right thing every single day.”

