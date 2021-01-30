Bees score seven in thrashing of Wycombe

Brentford 7 Wycombe 2 9' Pinnock 14' Ikpeazu 41' Fosu 43' Muskwe 50' Fosu 56' Toney (pen) 81' Canos 86' Toney 89' Dasilva

Tarique Fosu and Ivan Toney both scored twice as Brentford racked up their highest score of the season in an extraordinary game.

Ethan Pinnock and Fosu twice gave the Bees the lead in the first half, only for Uche Ikpeazu and Admiral Muskwe to each equalise for the struggling visitors.

Fosu restored Brentford’s lead early in the second half and then Toney converted the softest of penalties. Sergi Canos hit the fifth before Toney again and Dasilva completed the rout.

The win stretches the Bees’ unbeaten run in the Championship to 18 games and takes them up to third in the table.

Pinnock started the scoring by sweeping home Mathias Jensen’s right-wing corner, to follow his headed goal against the same opponents in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

But Wycombe were level within five minutes as Ikpeazu was given space to run before hitting a powerful curling shot into the bottom corner.

Fosu, who also scored at Swansea on Wednesday, put Brentford back in front when he touched the ball over the line, under pressure from a defender, after Ryan Allsop had parried a shot from Toney, although it was initially unclear whose goal it was.

The lead only lasted two minutes this time as once again the Chairboys levelled when Muskwe headed in after former Brentford defender Darius Charles had headed Paul McCarthy’s free-kick across the six-yard box.

Fosu made it 3-2 with a low shot from 15 yards after a pass from Toney, who then scored his first goal in six Championship games, by sending Allsop the wrong way with a penalty, harshly awarded for Fred Onyedinma’s challenge on Canos.

It was Canos who hit the fifth, volleying home a right-wing cross from Dasilva, before Toney ran through from the halfway line, after a lovely pass by substitute Jan Zamburek, rounded Allsop and slotted home.

There was still time for Dasilva to score a solo effort – cutting in from the right and firing home as Brentford matched the seven they scored at home to Luton last season.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Henry (Roerslev 84), Sorensen, Pinnock, Jensen (Janelt 61), Dasilva, Ghoddos (Zamburek 82), Canos, Fosu (Forss 82), Toney.

