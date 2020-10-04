Bees beaten by Preston after second-half collapse

Brentford 2 Preston 4 8' Toney 43' Toney 52' Sinclair 60' Sinclair 63' Potts 70' Maguire

Brentford conceded four goals in 19 second-half minutes as they crashed to defeat against Preston.

Ivan Toney scored his first two goals from open play for the Bees before half-time to seemingly put them in control.

But a double from Scott Sinclair and then goals from Brad Potts and Sean Maguire sealed Preston’s first league win of the season.

Brentford, who now have four points from four games, lost Christian Norgaard to an early injury and started with in-demand Said Benrahma on the bench, despite his heroics against Fulham.

Preston’s second-half onslaught could not have been predicted after a first half in which they did cause some problems, but were not as clinical as the Bees.

Toney, who got off the mark for Brentford with a penalty at Millwall last Saturday, struck from close range in the eighth minute after good work by Dominic Thompson and then Josh Dasilva with a cross.

And he fired home from just inside the area in the 43rd minute after Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbeumo created the opening.

But it was all Preston after the break and Sinclair pulled one back after Patrick Bauer headed the ball across the area, and then equalised after Mbeumo had been caught in possession.

Potts drove the visitors into the lead, and although Benrahma and Saman Ghoddos then came on, Sean Maguire netted the fourth from close range almost immediately.

Brentford: Daniels, Dalsgaard, Thompson, Jansson, Pinnock, Norgaard (Jensen 20), Dasilva, Marcondes (Benrahma 68), Mbeumo, Toney, Canos (Ghoddos 68).







