Bees agree signing of Man Utd youngster

Brentford have signed teenage defender Ben Hockenhull from Manchester United.

The 18-year-old centre-back has agreed a two-year contract at Griffin Park with the option of a further year. He will formally join the club next week.







Hockenhull, who will initially play for Brentford’s B team, has been with United since the age of six and has made 14 appearances for their Under-18 side this season.

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane told the club website: “First and foremost, Ben is coming from a top football club. He’s somebody that has fantastic presence on the pitch.

“As a centre-back size is important in English football, but he’s got much more to his game than that.

“He’s fantastic on the ball and in possession, and with us being a possession-based team, that will stand him in good stead.

“We think there is lots more development in Ben and he will be a great addition to the squad.

“I’ve met Ben and his family, they are fantastic people, and that’s a big thing at this football club in that we bring in good characters.

“Ben is very level-headed and has got real drive and passion to do well at Brentford.”







