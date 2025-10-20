Andrews savours Brentford’s ‘most complete performance’

Keith Andrews savoured Brentford’s superb win at West Ham, describing the display as their “most complete” of the season so far.

The Bees were tipped by many to struggle following the departure of Thomas Frank and key players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard.

But the 2-0 victory at the London Stadium was their third Premier League win since Andrews succeeded Frank as boss. It left them 13th in the table, taking them above Fulham.

“Very pleased. We approached the game really well and I had a good feeling in the last few days – the vibe, the energy around the place. And we produced a really good performance,” said Andrews.

Igor Thiago’s fifth league goal of the season helped Brentford to a deserved win in a derby they totally dominated.

They were on top from start to finish and should have been out of sight by the time Mathias Jensen added a second in the final seconds.

Andrews added: “You want that second goal to be more comfortable, but I felt we controlled it in the main. It was the most complete performance of the season, for sure.”