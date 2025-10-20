Thiago strikes again as Brentford beat woeful West Ham

West Ham 0 Brentford 2

Thiago (43′)

Jensen (90’+4) Thiago (43′)Jensen (90’+4)



Igor Thiago’s fifth Premier League goal of the season helped Brentford to a deserved win in a London derby they totally dominated.

The Bees were on top from start to finish and should have been out of sight by the time Mathias Jensen added a second in the final seconds.

Thiago struck shortly before half-time after being teed up by Kevin Schade, who gathered Jordan Henderson’s ball forward and diverted it towards the in-form striker.

Keeper Alphonse Areola got a firm hand to Thiago’s shot but could not keep it out of the net.

The breakthrough came after Brentford had had several opportunities to go ahead.

Thiago missed a great chance when he fired against the bar after Dango Ouattara had headed on a cross from Michael Kayode, who also crossed for Mikkel Damsgaard, whose header was tipped wide by Areola.

Ouattara then missed a sitter, heading wide of the target when unmarked after West Ham – who defended abysmally – had failed to deal with Damsgaard’s corner.

Thiago eventually opened the scoring, and thought he had doubled Brentford’s lead just before half-time when he ran onto Damsgaard’s through ball and clipped the ball over Areola, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

The Hammers improved somewhat after the interval but remained very much second best – and the chances continued to arrive for Brentford, with the unmarked Sepp van den Berg heading wide and Schade heading against the bar from close range.

Most of the home fans left before Jensen sealed Brentford’s victory with an emphatic finish, blasting into the roof of the net after Keane Lewis-Potter had pulled the ball back.

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson (Jensen 90), Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard (Janelt 75); Ouattara (Lewis-Potter 75), Thiago, Schade.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka.