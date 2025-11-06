Andrews ‘not too displeased’ Newcastle are without Wissa

Keith Andrews has admitted he is “not too displeased” that Yoane Wissa will not play against his former club Brentford this weekend.

Wissa has been ruled out of Newcastle’s visit to west London because of a knee problem.

The injury was initially thought not to be serious, but he has yet to make his Magpies debut.

And Bees boss Andrews said: “Wissa is a very good player, so I’m not too displeased he is not going to be available – that’s the nature of competing against teams.”

Wissa, 29, scored 49 goals in 149 appearances for Brentford during the memorable spell at the club.

But his departure in the final stages of the summer transfer window was an acrimonious one, with the forward having made it publicly clear that he wanted to leave for Newcastle.

“Around the transfer window, I was glad when it was closed,” said Andrews. “It wasn’t enjoyable for a lot of people, I would imagine.

“Ultimately, they paid a really good fee for a player of a certain age – a really good player, but I think as a club we did pretty well out of that.”