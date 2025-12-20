Andrews: Brentford earned their win

Keith Andrews felt Brentford were rewarded for taking nothing for granted against bottom side Wolves.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Molineux, piling more misery on the struggling West Midlands club.

But Bees head coach Andrews, a former Wolves player, felt there was no room for complacency.

He said: “I genuinely thought it was going to be a difficult game.

“There’s no divine right to win games. There’s no divine right to expect you’re going to score in the first 20 or 30 minutes and just stroll around Molineux. You’ve got to earn the right.”

The win lifted Brentford up to 13th in the Premier League table, 10 points above the relegation zone.

They went ahead after Ladislav Krejcí misjudged the bounce of Vitaly Janelt’s ball over the top and Lewis-Potter pounced and fired the opener past Jose Sa.

They scored a second when Lewis-Potter stretched to superbly finish after being set up by Mikkel Damsgaard’s low cross.

Wolves’ misery was compounded by keeper Caoimhín Kelleher saving Jorgen Strand Larsen’s terrible penalty late on.